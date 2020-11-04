‘Pink’ Wrap-up: Virtual Cookin’ Men raises over $38,000

Over $38,000 raised from virtual Cookin’ Men

LEWISBURG – Another successful year in the books for the annual Cookin’ Men event, despite it being a virtual event this year. Evangelical Community Hospital says the event, having just completed its 10th year, raised over $38,000.

That money will go towards patients who are underinsured or uninsured and struggle to pay for much needed annual breast cancer screenings. It also goes towards Evangelical’s Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.

The winners of the coveted Pink Wisk went to Chris Peifer and Micah Miner of Susquehanna Valley Limousine and National Beef, with $6,725 raised. The highest donor for each participating chef won that chef’s dish, which will be delievered to the winner’s home at a mutually agreed upon day and time.