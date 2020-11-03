UPDATE: Long lines greeting voters at polling places in The Valley

UNDATED – Voters are encountering long lines at polling places, but no major problems are reported in The Valley.

At polling places in Snyder and Union County, lines of up to an hour are common.

In Northumberland County, slight shorter lines are the norm, but as of 2 p.m. at the Point Township Municipal building, there was still a long line with cars parked on the side of the road due to a full lot.

Checking in at some polls. Huge line still at Point Twp. I counted about 50 in line out the door. Cars parked on the side of the road. Wow. @WKOK1070 pic.twitter.com/PGiVWxBv7G — Matt Catrillo (@MCatrillo) November 3, 2020

Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards tells us, at polling places, steady lines are moving slowly and no major glitches are reported. She noted, they are counting more than 6,000 mail-in ballots and that is going smoothly.

Snyder County Commissioner chairman Joe Kantz said lines can be up to 100 people long and he encouraged people to be patient. They’ve had some minor glitches but all is working now.

Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano told us they had some ballots jam at a few polling places, causing slight delays, but they are working through that. He said there are at least two machines at all 67 polling places in the county.

Polls are open until 8pm. People in line will be able to vote. Tune to WKOK and monitor WKOK.com tonight starting at 7pm for election news and results.