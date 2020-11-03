Pennsylvania has 2,875 new COVID-19 cases, a new record

20 new local coronavirus cases and no new deaths

HARRISBURG – The state has over 2,800 new cases of COVID-19, and that is a new high water mark for Pennsylvania. Locally, the statewide increase is not impacting our Valley significantly.

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday midday, 2,875 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 214,871. This is the highest daily increase of cases so far from the pandemic began. There have been 8,855 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths reported.

In local counties, Northumberland County had the largest increase with 11 new cases. Their case total since the pandemic began is now 1,626, with 113 deaths. Snyder County had an increase of five cases and no new deaths, they now have 519 cases and 18 deaths.

Montour County had an increase of one case, for a total now of 313 and 11 deaths. In Union County, there now have been 749 cases, which is an increase of three since Monday and 11 deaths.

At prisons, at SCI Coal Township, relatively unchanged, 102 inmates and 5 staff have the disease.

At USP Allenwood, there are few inmates with COVID-19, four active cases now, and 13 staff members. At USP Lewisburg, no changes; four active inmates and 2 active staff cases

At Valley universities:

Bucknell is relatively unchanged with 31 total cases; nine active student cases and no staff activity have coronavirus now

Bloomsburg University has two more students with the disease for a total of 365 total staff and students who have had COVID.

Susquehanna remains with no active cases and 14 total.

At Valley hospitals; Geisinger Danville has one additional patient admitted with coronavirus. They now have 17 patients, six of whom are on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has three coronavirus patients, up from two Monday. Evangelical Community Hospital, unchanged, has two coronavirus patients.