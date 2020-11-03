Pennsylvania Attorney General charges Perry County magistrate

PA’s A-G charges a Perry County Judge

HARRISBURG— The state charged a Perry County Magisterial District Judge for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges Monday against 58-year-old Michael Schechterly of Newport who was taken into custody by state police following an investigation. Concerns from community members regarding Schechterly’s contact with children triggered an investigation.

Investigators who interviewed witnesses determined that Schechterly regularly brought children into his district court office and home and that he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy at his residence in 2012. Schechterly was elected to serve as a magisterial district judge in 2011, and had established an active role in his community, including his church.