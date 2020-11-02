Presidential campaigners visit The Valley, and PA in the spotlight

SUNBURY – Several campaigners for President Donald Trump were in Sunbury Sunday. Local GOP leaders tell us, former US Congressman Lou Barletta of Hazelton, and current US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th,Kreamer, Pa.) were in Cameron Park with hundreds of supporters. Several leaders in the Pres. Trump reelection campaign were there also.

US Senator Bob Casey (D-Sen. PA) was in Lewisburg for several private and public events. He was campaigning on behalf of several local and regional Democratic candidates and presidential candidate Joe Biden. One of the Senator’s appearances was in Hufnagle Park, where supporters say he outlined the high stakes in this year’s presidential election.

From other media statewide:

PHILADELPHIA – KYW Newsradio is reporting… Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Sunday for a pair of campaign events, after a rally in Michigan Saturday with former President Barack Obama. Obama stressed the importance of this election. “Three days until the most important election of our lifetimes, and that includes mine, which was pretty important,” he said.

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting…President Donald Trump is expected to attend a rally at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Monday afternoon. The rally is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. The doors will open at 11 a.m. This is the second time in the last three days the president will be in Pennsylvania ahead of the election. The president’s son, Eric, was in Carbondale Sunday.

ERIE, PA –The Joe Biden campaign is reporting… Lady Gaga to Join Joe Biden in Pittsburgh and John Legend will join Kamala Harris in Philadelphia today. Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Erie, Lawrence County, Beaver County and Pittsburgh with Jill Biden and Lady Gaga.

US Senator Kamala Harris will kick off a event in Luzerne County, attend a Latino get out the vote event in the Lehigh Valley, and hold an Election Night Eve drive-in event in Philadelphia with Doug Emhoff and John Legend.