33 new local cases of COVID, no new local deaths reported

HARRISBURG – There are 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the Valley, and no new deaths are reported. The state Department of Health is reporting Saturday there were four new cases reported in Snyder County, 12 in Union County, 14 in Northumberland County and three new COVID-19 cases in Montour County.

Since the pandemic began, so far in Snyder County, there have been 505 cases, 726 in Union County, 1,585 in Northumberland County, and 309 in Montour. No new deaths were reported locally; Snyder County has had 18 deaths, Union and Montour have had 11, and Northumberland 112.

Slight increases were reported at area colleges; Bucknell has an additional student infected with the disease for a total of 31 total cases on campus among student and staff. Bloomsburg University one more student has coronavirus for a total of 363 this semester. Susquehanna still has 14 cases total with no increase.

No changes at Long Term Care Facilities in our area. Local prisons do have slight increases…one new inmate at SCI Coal Township has COVID-19, and one additional active staff case is reported by the Federal Bureau of Prisons at Allenwood and no change is noted at Lewisburg penitentiary.

Local hospitals; Geisinger Danville has three fewer patients with 16 admitted with the virus, but two more of their patients are on ventilators, for a total of four. Geisinger Shamokin has four patients with coronavirus (unchanged) and no change at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg—two patients in the hospital with the disease.

Statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said there were a total of 2,510 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 208,027. There are 8,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28.