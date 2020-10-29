State police ask voters to be vigilant for intimidating poll watchers

State police say watch for unauthorized, threatening poll watchers

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police are reminding state residents to be vigilant of unauthorized poll watchers who may engage in intimidating or threatening actions on Election Day. State troopers say they’re not aware of any coordinated campaigns or specified threats, but Pennsylvania’s status of a swing state has created that possibility.

Troopers say under state law, poll watchers must be credentialed by the county and must be registered voters in that county. They must carry those credentials and show it on demand. Credentialed poll watchers are also not allowed to be in the area where votes are tabulated, and must adhere to a code of conduct of not approaching voters.