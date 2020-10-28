More people getting help the past few months through 2-1-1

WILKES BARRE- Help with food housing continues to be top needs among some struggling Valley residents turning to 2-1-1. Chief Executive Office Gertrude McGowan of Family Service Association of Northeastern PA recently reported the number of lives touched and improved by 2-1-1. She says the largest need in our region was food and housing, along with help with utilities and other support services:

Montour had 14 contacts in September and 29 in the last three months.

Northumberland had 73 contacts in September, and 185 in the last three months

Snyder had 28 contacts in September, and 63 in the last three months.

Union had 28 contacts in September, and 75 in the last three months.

In September, there were nearly 2,400 contacts in the Northeast Region, including the Valley, with almost 6,800 in the last three months. From help with a utilities bill, to housing assistance, after-school programs for kids, and more, you can dial 2-1-1 to talk with a resource specialist for free.