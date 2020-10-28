Lights, camera, action in Lewisburg; Campus Theatre to reopen

The Campus Theatre to reopen with COVID-compliant guidelines in place

LEWISBURG – Grab some popcorn and milk duds, because The Campus Theatre in Lewisburg is reopening!

In a release, the theatre says that due to the Governor’s most recent mandates, they are able to open their doors with a limited capacity of 60 socially distanced seats. Precautions will remain in place and include Plexiglas barriers around the concession stand, hand sanitizer stations throughout the theatre, frequent cleaning and sanitation, and controlled foot traffic patterns indoors. Mask are also mandatory.

Beginning November 13, all screenings will be open to the public with their limited capacity guidelines. Member only showings will begin November 6 as a way to thank their loyal supporters. More information can be found at www.campustheatre.org.