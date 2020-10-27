Pennsylvania and Valley leaders react to Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Pennsylvania elected leaders react to confirmation, and swearing in of US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barret.
- From US Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA, Sen): “I was proud to join my colleagues in confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court today. Judge Barrett clearly has the intelligence, experience, and character needed to serve on our nation’s highest court. Given she is a working mother with school-aged children, she will bring to the Supreme Court a background that will add to its diversity. “Most importantly, Judge Barrett has shown a deep commitment to the proper role of a federal judge in our constitutional system. She understands that a judge must act as a neutral umpire who applies the law, including the U.S. Constitution, as written, not as an unelected super legislator who decides cases based on her preferred policy outcome.”
- From US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.): “The confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court marks a historic victory for the American people, our Constitution, and the rule of law in our country. I commend my colleagues in the Senate for fulfilling their advise and consent function and for confirming Justice Barrett based on her exemplary qualifications. “The American people can count on Justice Barrett to uphold the Constitution and serve the Supreme Court with distinction. I look forward to seeing the positive impact that Justice Barrett will have over the course of her long, bright future on our nation’s highest court.”
- From US Senator Bob Casey: “This evening’s U.S. Supreme Court confirmation vote means that 1 million Pennsylvanians are one step closer to having their health care coverage ripped away and 5.3 million Pennsylvanians are one step closer to losing legal protections for their pre-existing conditions. Republican Senators have rammed through a Justice to cast the deciding vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that ensures children with disabilities and complex medical needs receive the therapies and care they need. “This same Senate majority refused to pass robust relief for tens of millions suffering from the impact of COVID-19 and the economic trauma that followed. Our Nation is in the middle of a presidential election in which more than 60 million Americans have already voted. The voters casting ballots in record numbers will make it clear that the American people oppose this cynical, pernicious attempt to accomplish corporate court packing after Congressional Republicans failed to destroy the ACA by way of legislation.”