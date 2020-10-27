Hiring process underway for new Sunbury City Administrator

Interviews will soon begin for city administrator position opening in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Interviews will soon be scheduled for those interested in becoming the next city administrator for Sunbury. The position has been advertised and so far, about ten people have applied for the job. The city councilmen will look at the applications and select who they would like to interview the week of November 9.

Applications will still be accepted through November 9, according to Jody Ocker, who will step down from the city administrator position in mid-January. She said they hope to have the new administrator in place before the end of the year, so she can assist with the transition and training of the selected candidate.