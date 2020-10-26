Minor accidental fire on a porch Monday morning in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – Fire fighters in Lewisburg called out around 3am Monday for a fire on a porch on Eighth Street. William Cameron Engine Company Fire Chief Jaime Blount tells us the fire was at 30 North Eighth Street and the blaze was quickly extinguished by the homeowner who used a garden hose to put out the fire.

The fire is thought to have started from discarded smoking materials, and no injuries were reported. Chief Blount thanked Milton volunteer firefighters for responding as well this morning to the minor porch fire in Lewisburg. Blount said the fire was initially detected by the homeowner as the home had a smoke condition inside.