The show must go on: Getting set for the Nutcracker in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG— A pandemic isn’t stopping the ballet from performing in Union County this holiday season. Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will host “Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker- Act 2, the Land of the Sweets” this December. The ballet will be performed by two dancers with the American Ballet Theatre in New York City. One show is set for Saturday, December 12, at 7:00 p.m. at the GreenSpace Center in Lewisburg. Only 100 tickets will be sold for this event, with half of that number going to cast members. Social distancing and masks will be part of the plan for the audience. For more information, see riverstagetheatre.org.