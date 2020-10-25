Troopers say Montgomery man died on Route 15 crash Saturday

WHITE DEER – State troopers from Milton are out with details on Saturday night’s fatal collision Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County. We first told you on social media, Route 15 was closed and the county coroner was summoned to the scene.

Troopers say 70-year-old Davie Hester of Montgomery died when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer. The 7:45pm crash happened near Old Mill Road; state police say Hester crossed the centerline and hit the truck head-on. The trucker from Harrisburg was not injured.