Bucknell has COVID-19 increase, students are sheltering in place

LEWISBURG – After having few, if any new coronavirus cases in most of the previous weeks, Bucknell University now has 10 new active cases, students have been told to shelter in place, and campus gatherings are on hold.

In an update to students, the Bucknell President Dr. John Bravman said students should stay in their rooms and only leave for meals (or emergencies), all campus gatherings are on hold or will be conducted virtually, and full contact tracing is underway.

The Bucknell COVID-19 dashboard shows 10 active cases among nine students and one employee. The recent increase began last Wednesday when there were two new positive tests reported on campus. Then one more positive test was noted Friday, and seven on Saturday. Since school resumed this fall, the university says 23 students and six staff members have tested positive for the disease. Currently, 51 students are living in isolation.

University spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said, “As you know, COVID cases are rising on the state and national levels, so this is not just isolated to Bucknell.” You can read Dr. Bravman’s full statement below. Susquehanna University says they have had a total of 14 cases since the pandemic began, and Bloomsburg University has had 366 cases so far this fall.

Bucknell began the fall with a robust testing protocol, requiring two negative tests before students could come to campus. Then all students are tested every ten days.

The full statement from Dr. Bravman, as provide by Bucknell:

Dear Students,

I write to inform you that seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed this evening among students in the Bucknell campus community bringing the active number of positive cases to nine students and one employee.

It is imperative that we act immediately to contain further spread of the virus.

Return to your room (or off-campus residence) and remain in place. You may leave your residence for meal service or emergencies (such as a fire alarm).

All gatherings on or off campus must cease immediately.

Contact tracing has begun. Your full and prompt cooperation will be critical.

All in-person University gatherings tomorrow should be virtual.

Please share this message with your friends via texts or calls as we know that many will not see email tonight.

The Emergency Response Team will be meeting on Sunday morning and we will update campus via email after that time, including information about in-person instruction for Monday and beyond.

Thank you for your cooperation. Let’s remember we’re all in this together.

Sincerely,

John