Four new Valley COVID-19 deaths, largest jump in statewide cases

HARRISBURG – Four new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, along with 62 new cases. Daily statewide positive test increases are now comparable with what we saw in April, with Friday’s case count the largest one-day total, which is over 2,200 cases and over 190,000 total.

In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed two new Union County deaths, now at 10, one of those coming from long-term care facilities. The county also has 13 new cases at 672 since the start of the pandemic; two of those new cases are from nursing homes. The Allenwood Federal Penitentiary is up to 25 active inmate cases and 12 active staff cases, and Lewisburg remains with four active inmate cases, and one active staff case.

Northumberland County has 33 new cases at 1,420 overall, and a new death at 107. Snyder County has an additional death at 17, along with six new cases at 465 overall. Montour County has 10 new cases, six of those at nursing homes, at 291 overall and nine deaths.

Statewide, 2,219 new cases have been confirmed, along with 33 new deaths that push the state death toll over 8,600. 78% of the over 190,000 total statewide cases have recovered.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 396 total resident cases, 129 total staff cases and 97 deaths (increase of two Friday); Mountain View Coal Township has 5 active cases -1 among residents, 4 among staff, with 266 total cases (updated Friday)

In a Snyder County facility – 82 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 12 deaths (increase of one Friday)

In a Montour County facility – 79 total resident cases (an increase of six Friday), 19 total staff cases, and five deaths (an increase of three Friday); there’s also 72 active Grandview cases (updated Friday) – 12 employees, 60 residents (161 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 30 total resident cases (increase of two Friday), nine total staff cases, and two deaths (increase of one Friday)

No changes at Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville –20 patients, nine on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin –four coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – five coronavirus patients

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 31 percent of cases so far in October. There are 2,200,868 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 11,906 of total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.