High speed chase through Shamokin Dam led to drug arrest

Drug arrests results from high speed chase through Shamokin Dam

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – You may have been a few state police cruisers speeding down Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf Wednesday night.

Selinsgrove troopers tell us it was a high speed pursuit that ended in the arrest of a Carlisle man who they say was under the influence of marijuana. Troopers say 49-year-old Gilbert Lewis was arrested after being found under the influence and in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and charges will be filed in district court.

Troopers say it started when a motorcycle was seen driving at a high rate of speed along Route 15 south in Union Township, Union County. The motorcycle then failed to yield to troopers’ lights and siren as they tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect continued a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, through Shamokin Dam and then through Hummels Wharf, before being eventually caught.