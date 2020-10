MONTOURSVILLE – PennDOT says they’ll be slowing traffic on Route 54 eastbound in Danville next week; the work is part of a installing a new access ramp for the flood levee. The department reports, there will be lane restrictions just north of the intersection with Route 11 Monday through Friday, November 13, 9am to 3pm.

That will mean delays in the right lane, the driving lane. PennDOT indicate the work will be on Route 54 eastbound.