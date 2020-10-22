Five local COVID deaths, inflated PA numbers over 2,000

5 new Valley COVID-19 deaths, one of highest set of new statewide cases despite data error

HARRISBURG – Five new Valley COVID-19 deaths have been reported in The Valley, along with 44 new positive COVID-19 tests locally. The new set of statewide cases reported Thursday is also one of the highest since the beginning of the pandemic at over 2,000, despite a data error.

In its daily update, the state Department of Health says a faulty data file sent to the system by a laboratory earlier this week prevented some results from being properly reported. Therefore, some statewide cases being reported Thursday should have been counted as part of the positive test results from Wednesday’s report. The state doesn’t detail the disparity.

28 of the Valley’s 44 new cases have been confirmed in Northumberland County at 1,387 since the start of the pandemic. Two new deaths have also been confirmed, with the county’s death toll at 106.

Montour County has two new deaths as well at nine, along with one new case at 281 overall. Snyder County has an additional death at 16, along with three new cases at 459 overall. Union has 12 new cases at 659 overall and eight deaths, and there are no changes to the Allenwood and Lewisburg pen’s virus data.

At Valley universities, Bucknell now has two active cases, one student and one staff member, bringing that case total to 21 – 15 among students, six among staff. Bloomsburg has one new student case, now at 362 overall and four overall staff cases. Susquehanna remains with 14 overall cases, five of those are active.

In addition to the new record amount of statewide cases, 30 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 8,500. Luzerne County is reporting an increase of 107 cases, Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 128 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases and Westmoreland County is reporting an increase of 117 cases. There’s also 1,000 patients hospitalized statewide, and 110 on ventilators.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 396 total resident cases, 129 total staff cases (increase of one Thursday) and 95 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 5 active cases -2 among residents, 3 among staff, with 264 total cases (no changes Thursday)

In a Snyder County facility – 82 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 11 deaths (no changes Thursday)

In a Montour County facility – 73 total resident cases, 19 total staff cases, and two deaths (no changes Thursday); there’s also 67 active Grandview cases (updated Thursday) – 9 employees, 58 residents (161 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 28 total resident cases (increase of eight Thursday), nine total staff cases, and one death

At Valley hospitals (updated Thursday):

Geisinger Danville – increase of two patients…20 patients, nine on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – decrease of three patients…four coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – decrease of one patient…five patients

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 31 percent of cases so far in October.

There are 2,185,079 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 11,846 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.