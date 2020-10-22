An attempt at ‘suicide by cop’ led to a Sunbury armed robbery

SUNBURY – Sunbury police say Wednesday night’s robbery of a gas station in Sunbury led to what a man says was his attempt at ‘suicide by cop.’ Police Chief Brad Hare tells us 42-year-old Jaime Giffin, who is homeless, but staying in the Sunbury area, used a toy gun to rob a gas station on Second Street, then fled toward the Susquehanna River.

He was soon confronted by responding state troopers, and upon being shocked with an electronic device; he pulled out what turned out to be a toy gun. Giffin was shot at by a trooper. The bullet hit something in a backpack and Giffin was uninjured.

Hare says Giffin told them he was attempting ‘suicide by cop,’ a reference to individuals who confront law enforcement officers hoping police respond with deadly force. Giffin was taken to the Northumberland County Prison on an outstanding arrest warrant and is jailed; he’ll face arraignment on robbery and other charges today.