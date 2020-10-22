Voters taking advantage of drop-off window in Snyder County

Snyder County residents liking election drop-off window

MIDDLEBURG – Lots of Snyder County residents voting by mail-in or absentee ballot have been taking advantage of a drop off window and bypassing putting their ballots in the mail.

Snyder County Director of Elections Debbie Bilger says the drop-off window is at the Snyder County Courthouse, and it’s been a steady flow of voters coming through, “They walk up, they ring their bell, they hand us their ballot, we ask them ‘is this your ballot?,’ and we accept the ballot and they stamp it in.”

Bilger says the county then verifies voters dated their envelope, and completely filled out their name, address, and signed it.

She says a frequently asked question among voters is ‘Can I vote today,’ and the answer is yes, “They may come in and fill out an application. We can complete that application and process the ballot. They can vote today and hand the ballot back to me…it’s actually the mail-in and absentees they can vote…it’s just they are skipping the process of sending it through the United States Postal Service.”

Bilger says the deadline to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is October 27. The drop-off window at the courthouse will be open on the November 3 Election Day as well from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.