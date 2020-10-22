EMS worker assaulted on I-80 in Northumberland County

EMS worker assaulted, actor had medical condition

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A EMS worker was assaulted along I-80 in Northumberland County, but the person responsible won’t be charged. Milton state police say the EMS worker was grabbed by the throat and shoved in the back of an ambulance. The incident occurred last Tuesday along I-80 in Turbot Township.

Troopers say further investigation revealed actions by the actor were due to a medical condition. Troopers say Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz advised them due to the medical condition, no criminal prosecution would be pursued.