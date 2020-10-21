CBS’ Steve Dorsey on WKOK: Debate to focus on foreign policy

Changes to Presidential debate should prevent interruptions, CBS Correspondent tells WKOK

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Commission on Presidential Debates announced changes they are implementing for the final debate Thursday and CBS News Correspondent Steve Dorsey says he’s hopeful those changes will allow for a more controlled discussion for both candidates.

“There are going to be open mics only for speakers that are designated to talk, the other mic of the opposing candidate for some period of time won’t be turn on. Hopefully that will control interruptions, perhaps,” he said.

Dorsey, Executive Editor and Correspondent for CBS News Radio based in the Washington, D.C. Bureau was a recent guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program and said President Trump’s campaign has also been pushing for more questions on foreign policy, “You know, I think, probably, it’s a good idea. We haven’t heard too much from either candidate on foreign policy and maybe we will get a chance to hear a little more about that in the next debate.”

As for what he thinks will make for a winning candidate in the debate this time around? Dorsey says, quite simply, a candidate who is presidential, “To show Americans that you’re serious about a recovering economy, recovering from the pandemic, and restoring a place of leadership in the globe. And, I think you’re going to see that from President Trump who is going to tout vaccines, he’s going to tout research on therapeutics on coronavirus as a leader among the world.”

Dorsey says everyone in the country lost in the first debate. He says the arguments and name calling soured a lot of people to the debate process overall, but hopefully we won’t see the same thing again this week.

You can hear the full interview with CBS News Correspondent Steve Dorsey at wkok.com and you can hear Thursday night’s debate on WKOK and WKOK.com.