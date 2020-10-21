State House fails to override Gov’s veto of restaurant opening bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Associated Press is reporting…state House narrowly failed Tuesday to override last week’s veto by Pennsylvania’s governor of a bill that would have let restaurants reopen at full capacity in some circumstances. The override required two-thirds approval to be sent to the Senate, but it failed on a vote of 133-69. It would have allowed taverns and restaurants to operate at half of capacity, or more if they met state and federal social distancing standards or erected appropriate barriers.

AP reports…Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny, warned the legislation would put patrons and restaurant workers at risk. Dermody said the higher capacity limits would not have required federal or state approval if barriers were erected, “and they don’t even define physical barriers in this bill.” Democratic Whip Jordan Harris noted that infections and deaths have both risen in Pennsylvania since the bill passed a month ago.