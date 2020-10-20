Research says mouthwash may help: Stay safer- use a mouthwash

HERSHEY— Some mouthwashes or oral antiseptics may inactive human coronaviruses, including COVID-19. That according to research done by the Penn State College of Medicine. They found that these products might be useful to reduce the amount of virus in the mouth after infection and may help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Professor Craig Meyers led the research team which found that several nasal and oral rinses had a strong ability to neutralize coronavirus. Meyers said even if the use of these solutions reduced transmission by 50 percent, it could have a major impact. The professor said future studies need to be done to determine if these products could reduce the amount of virus spread through talking, coughing, or sneezing.