Evangelical Hospital: It’s safe to get mammogram during pandemic

Evan Breast Center ready to take patients

LEWISBURG– With extra precautions and extraordinary hospital safety and sanitation protocols, the operations director of Women’s Health at Evangelical Community says to women, now is the time to get your mammogram. The hospital’s breast center remained open during the pandemic, but some women put off their mammograms.

“We are encouraging women to continue with their screenings because early detection is what saves lives,” Andrea Bertram, who was a recent guest on WKOK Sunrise, said. Bertram says the hospital’s breast center remained open during the pandemic, but some women put off their mammograms. Now is a great time to do that because it’s very safe.

“Coming to the hospital is truly one of the safest places you can come. We get daily briefings on any changes in protocol, we are highly regulated, we engage in disinfection on a daily basis, it’s what we do in the hospital,” Bertram said.

She added that employees do a number of things each day to keep patients safe. “We have a series of questions that we answer every day that includes any symptoms we may or may not have, where we may have visited if it is an area of concern, our temperatures are taken daily and if we have a positive to any of those questions we are contacted by our employee health team,” she said.

Then, Bertram says, they determine if the employee will stay at home, work remotely, or not come in at all. The center also has additional waiting space, spread-out appointments, and more initial screening when you arrive.

This month, Evangelical Community Hospital and the stations of Sunbury Broadcasting and are “Painting the Valley Pink” for breast cancer awareness. You can listen to the whole interview on the podcast page at wkok.com