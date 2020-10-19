Today is the deadline to register to vote in November election

UNDATED – Pennsylvanians have a few hours left to apply to register to vote in the general election. The deadline for an application is close of business today. Anyone can check their registration status online at votespa.com. There, you can find the online voter registration application, or the ability to update voter information, such as change of name, address, or party affiliation. And, any registered voter wishing to vote by mail has until 5 p.m., on October 27th to apply.