Pennsylvania 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new cases in The Valley

HARRISBURG – There are over 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, and in our Valley, 34 new positive tests for coronavirus. The State Department of Health is out with new numbers Saturday, indicating that there were 1,857 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 180,943.

In our region, Northumberland County and Montour County both had an increase of 10, the number of people who have tested positive for the disease. Northumberland County now has 1,327 people testing positive since the pandemic started, and Montour has 271. Snyder and Union County each have two additional positive tests among county residents; Snyder is at 634, and Montour is at 271 people, have tested positive, since the pandemic began.

Northumberland County has an additional death from COVID-19; the county now has 97 people who have died this year from coronavirus. Other counties locally had no additional deaths; Snyder County 12, both Montour and Union County have had seven deaths. Statewide, there are 8,466 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 9 new deaths reported.

At regional federal prisons, one additional inmate at Allenwood has COVID-19; the Allenwood Federal Prisons now have 24 inmates and 12 staff with the disease. At Lewisburg, no change; four inmates and one staff have tested positive, and have active cases of COVID-19.

In The Valley’s Long Term Care Facilities, no change from the numbers released Friday; Northumberland County has eight facilities with 393 residents, 128 staff have tested positive, 85 of whom have died.

Union County has six facilities, 19 residents and 9 staff who have, or have had the disease, and no deaths. Snyder County and Montour County both have one facility, with 82 residents in Snyder County, 16 staff and nine deaths. Montour has 64 residents, 17 staff and one death.

At local hospitals, there are two fewer, now 22 people hospitalized at Geisinger Danville, and one fewer person there on a ventilator. At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, no change in the numbers there; six in the hospital, and one on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin has one additional coronavirus patient; they are now at 11 people hospitalized.

At local universities, Bucknell is the same with 19 total positive tests since the semester began. Susquehanna now has 13 people (an increase of three from earlier this week), and Bloomsburg has the same number infected since the start of the semester; 364 students and staff.