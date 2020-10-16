Virtual job fair on manufacturing. CareerLink event scheduled

WKOK Staff | October 16, 2020 |

Photo courtesy: https://www.pacareerlink.pa.gov/jponline/

SUNBURY—  More than 15 employers will be part of a virtual job fair later this month.  PA CareerLink is hosting a the fair that’s focused exclusively on manufacturing.  It takes place on October 28 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

October is Manufacturing Month and CareerLink officials say this job fair highlights some of the businesses in the region who are leaders in manufacturing.  It also provides a forum for job seekers to get to know these businesses.  Call the CareerLink for more information and to sign up for the virtual job fair.

