Virtual job fair on manufacturing. CareerLink event scheduled

SUNBURY— More than 15 employers will be part of a virtual job fair later this month. PA CareerLink is hosting a the fair that’s focused exclusively on manufacturing. It takes place on October 28 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

October is Manufacturing Month and CareerLink officials say this job fair highlights some of the businesses in the region who are leaders in manufacturing. It also provides a forum for job seekers to get to know these businesses. Call the CareerLink for more information and to sign up for the virtual job fair.