Dr. Levine: No time-frame for COVID vaccine yet, PA will be ready

HARRISBURG — Coming off recent comments about how a vaccine would be distributed around the state, the secretary of health gave an update Wednesday on vaccine development. Dr. Rachel Levine says vaccine trials are continuing with Pfizer and Moderna. There are two vaccine trials, by Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca that have been halted, “And so that is why we had said that science is going to drive this process. You can’t put a date on when the vaccine is going to be distributed. We have to wait until those clinical trials unfold,” Levine said.

Watch her full briefing HERE.

The health secretary added that when the FDA and NIH say there is a safe and effective vaccine, the state will be ready to distribute those vaccines in stages, “What our job is right now is to be completely prepared when that happens and that is what we are working on,” she said. Levine gave these comments at her daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday.