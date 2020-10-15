CLARIFICATION: 2 positive Milton MS cases, but 1 HS case is negative

MILTON – A clarification to our earlier report about COVID-19 cases in the Milton Area School District. We had last reported there were two positive cases at Milton Middle School and two presumptive positive cases at the Milton High School, but mistakenly classified those as four total cases among the two schools.

The district says there are still two positive cases in the middle school, but at the high school, one of the two presumptive positive cases has tested negative. Both buildings are returning to in-person classes Thursday after the buildings were closed out of caution. WKOK apologizes for the misleading information.