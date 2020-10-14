Shamokin man taken into custody as a wanted person after traffic stop

State Police say wanted man taken into custody in recent traffic stop; drug possession

SHAMOKIN TWP – A traffic stop led to drug charges in Northumberland County recently. State Police in Stonington are out with details today on a traffic stop last week; they stopped a vehicle with equipment violations when they discovered a backseat passenger was a wanted individual.

Police say it happened on October 7 around 7 p.m. and 27-year old Tysheed Cooper of Shamokin was taken into custody. A search was also conducted on the vehicle and police say Cooper was found to be in violation of the state’s drugs laws. No specific information on charges or a trial was available.