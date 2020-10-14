Pres. Trump brings ‘Keep America Great’ message to Johnstown airport

JOHNSTOWN (Radio PA) – For the first time since being treated for coronavirus, Donald Trump traveled to Pennsylvania in his campaign for re-election. During an airport rally in Johnstown, Donald Trump told the crowd that Pennsylvania’s economy is still suffering due to coronavirus-related restrictions, blaming policies supported by Joe Biden, while also taking a swipe at Gov. Tom Wolf saying shutdowns are “killing you.” But Trump said Pennsylvania is having its best year it ever, and it he is reelected…the state will continue to improve.

Pres. Trump said we’ve turned the corner on coronavirus, even though Pennsylvania has seen over a thousand new cases in each of the last eight days. Trump praised the people of Pennsylvania for their contributions to the nation. Trump says he would put America first if he wins another four years in office.