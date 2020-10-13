President Trump visits Pennsylvania today for Johnstown rally

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (CBS/KDKA) – President Donald Trump will return to Pennsylvania today. His campaign announced a “Make America Great Again” Rally in Johnstown at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria Airport.

Doors will open for the event at 4:00 p.m. and will begin at 7:00 p.m. The president will make remarks to supporters at the event.

Tickets to the event will be on a first-come-first-serve basis and must be reserved ahead of the event on the campaign’s website. Those in attendance will have their temperature checked upon entrance and masks will be required. The campaign says it will give masks to those without.

On Saturday night, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley announced that the president is “no longer considered a transmission risk to others.” Dr. Conley added that “advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus.” The president says he has tested negative for coronavirus.