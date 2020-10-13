Watsontown PD: Muncy man faces charge after September accident

Injuries reported and charges filed in a September accident in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN—A Muncy man is facing a felony charge stemming from an accident in September that injured a Milton man. Police in Watsontown say 42-year old Ryan Brandon was traveling northbound on Potash Street in the borough and failed to yield to right away traffic on Susquehanna Trail.

That’s when police say his vehicle was struck by a motorcycle driven by an unnamed 83-year old man from Milton. The driver of the motorcycle sustained injuries and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center. Police have not released his identity and told WKOK they were unable to release any more information at this time.

Brandon has been charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed. He was also charged with summary offenses of operating a vehicle while operating privileges were suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. A stop sign violation was also filed. Those charges were filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl.