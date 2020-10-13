SU’s Freshwater Research Institute, and conservation district get grant

Photo courtesy of Susquehanna UniversitySELINSGROVE – Improvements to Middle Creek-Penns Creek watersheds will happen thanks to a state grant awarded to Susquehanna University and Snyder County Conservation District.

The university announced Monday its Freshwater Research Institute and the Snyder County Conservation District were awarded a $32,000 grant from DEP. The funding will support the development of a watershed implementation plan for the watershed and the creation of a quality assurance project plan to guide future monitoring.

Work will go into identifying sources of pollution within the watershed, and outline best management practices. There will be three to-be-announced public meetings with landowners in the watershed to solicit needs and historical knowledge.