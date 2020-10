PENNS CREEK – A teenager walking in the Village of Penns Creek was assaulted Saturday and state police are investigating. They are asking anyone from the public who can help the case to call troopers.

Saturday around 4pm, a 15-year-old female was walking home when she was physically assaulted. Additionally troopers will only say they the investigation is ongoing. Selinsgrove state police barracks can be contacted at 570-374-8145.