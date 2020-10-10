No new deaths from COVID-19 reported in Valley numbers

HARRISBURG – For the first time in weeks, no new deaths are reported for local counties, according to the state Department of Health. In their daily update Saturday, the DOH said Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour County coronavirus deaths total 96 (10-Snyder, 7-Union, 74-Northumberland, 5-Montour). Most of The Valley’s deaths have been residents of Long Term Care Facilities.

There were some increases in local counties:

Northumberland County has an increase of __ for a total of ___ people have contracted the disease since the pandemic began.

Snyder County has an increase of ___, reaching ___ total since the start of the pandemic.

Montour County has an increase of ___, for a total of ___.

Union County has an increase of ___, for a total of ___.

At Valley Long Term Care Facilities:

Snyder County has one facility with 79 residents, 15 staff and 9 deaths reported.

Union County has six facilities, 17 residents, 9 staff and zero deaths.

Northumberland County has eight facilities with 389 residents, 121 staff and six deaths.

Montour County has one facility with 53 residents, 16 staff and zero deaths.

At hospitals:

Geisinger Danville has 31 COVID-19 patients, four of whom are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has 12 patients,

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has six patients, one of whom is on a ventilator.

Numbers from local universities; Bloomsburg University has 362 students and staff have, or have had coronavirus. Bucknell has 19 students, and Susquehanna has seven.