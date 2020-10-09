SRI’s Brews on Lake Augusta won’t happen at all this year

SUNBURY – Sunbury Revitalization Incorporated says ‘Brews on Lake Augusta’ won’t take place at all this year. SRI says they originally postponed the fall event to December, but now they say they’ll cancel. Officials thanked the people who hoped to attend, the vendors who wanted to be there, and they said there is still a lot activity at SRI as they work on their mission.

A statement said the stringent state regulations would make it difficult for an indoor event to occur. Citing an abundance of deliberation and caution, the SRI Executive Direction Derrick Backer says this has been a challenging year and they hope for a more normal 2021 event. He said SRI is continuing work on a wide range of economic development, business and community endeavors.

SRI’s full statement:

SUNBURY – With much deliberation and thought, Sunbury’s Revitalization, Inc. (SRI) has decided to cancel Brews on Lake Augusta for 2020. Event Chairperson and SRI board member, Chris Reis stated, “SRI is committed to the City of Sunbury and helping its businesses and residents flourish however possible by doing economic development, community events and revitalization efforts. This year has been challenging for all organizations that rely on event fundraising to further their mission.

We originally delayed the Brews on Lake Augusta Wine and Beer Festival to December with hopes of being able to hold a smaller indoor event to end the year on a positive. The board of directors has now made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event with hopes of returning to our normal time and venue in 2021. Due to public safety concerns of an indoor event in December, partnered with uncertainty of state regulations regarding event sizes throughout the remainder of the year, the board felt this was the necessary decision at this time.”

Executive Director Derrick Backer said, “This does not mean the work stops at SRI the remainder of the year. Applications are open for the Small Business Assistance award as we look to help local businesses with projects that need to be done to help keep their business going. We also are still in the thick of renovations and planning for the Albright Center of the Arts. We plan on continuing this work to make this a destination spot within the city for a long time to come.”

We thank the individuals and vendors who look forward to the Brews festival annually and are excited to bring Brews festival and River festival back in 2021! Sincerely, Derrick A. Backer, Executive Director