Child sexual abuse perpetrator draws 50-year jail term

MIDDLEBURG – A child sexual assault in Snyder County will land a man in jail for at least 25-years. The Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said 57-year-old Scott Dearment, originally from Lewistown, got a 25 to 50 year prison term from Judge Michael Sholley this week.

The DA says Dearment sexually abused a 6-year-old girl over a period of months and was charged with felony indecent assault, and other crimes. Dearment is a repeat sexual offender and already was a sexually violent predator from a 2008 crime in Centre County.

The DA thanked the state police and Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury for their help in investigating and prosecuting Scott Dearment.