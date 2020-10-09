Child sexual abuse perpetrator draws 50-year jail term

WKOK Staff | October 9, 2020 |

MIDDLEBURG – A child sexual assault in Snyder County will land a man in jail for at least 25-years. The Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said 57-year-old Scott Dearment, originally from Lewistown, got a 25 to 50 year prison term from Judge Michael Sholley this week.

The DA says Dearment sexually abused a 6-year-old girl over a period of months  and was charged with felony indecent assault, and other crimes. Dearment is a repeat sexual offender and already was a sexually violent predator from a 2008 crime in Centre County.

The DA thanked the state police and Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury for their help in investigating and prosecuting Scott Dearment.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff