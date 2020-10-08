State hopeful for distribution of vaccine by the end of year

Vaccine distribution would be in three phases

HARRISBURG- Pennsylvania’s health secretary is optimistic that we could see some COVID relief before 2020 ends. Dr. Rachel Levine said this week that state officials are hopeful that there could be the beginnings of a distribution of a vaccine by the end of the year but it is impossible to set a date now.

“You can’t set a date on science and so the studies that prove they are safe and effective are done when they are done,” Levine said.

Levine thinks there will be three phases of distribution when the vaccine is ready.

“Most likely it is going to come in three segments- a limited distribution at the beginning for priority groups like healthcare workers, a wider distribution next, then widespread distribution throughout the population after that,” Levine said.

The health secretary added there should be no political influence on when a vaccine is ready, how it is distributed, and how it is administered.