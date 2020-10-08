State Police: Man arrested after alleged strangulation incident

Northumberland County strangulation has man arrested

DORNSIFE – A Dornsife man is in Northumberland County Prison after what police call a strangulation incident at his home in southern Northumberland County. Stonington state police say 38-year-old Brandon Long was taken into custody after the alleged incident September 15.

Troopers say it happened in Little Mahanoy Township, they say they were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call where a female was heard yelling she wished she could leave and a male voice was heard in the background as well. Troopers say the victim had injuries to the head and neck areas.