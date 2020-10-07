VP debate attracts extra attention: Pence, Harris take stage on WKOK

SUNBURY– The Vice Presidential debate on Wednesday night will attract more attention due to the recent COVID health scare of the president and because of both candidates’ ages. That according to CBS News Political Analyst Leonard Steinhorn who was on WKOK’s On the Mark recently.

“All of a sudden, the American people will be sort of training their eye on who potentially would have to step in if a situation unfortunate would ever occur,” Steinhorn said.

Vice Presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will debate from Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City. Steinhorn says you also need to be careful having the vice president in public and susceptible when the president’s health is in question.

“There are now more risks because what happens if something terrible were to occur. Then all of a sudden you want to make sure that the vice president and the vice presidential nominee are all in good health and not at risk,” Steinhorn said.

Steinhorn is also Professor of Communication and History at American University and the founding editor of PunditWire. You can hear his whole interview on the podcast page at wkok.com. You can hear the debate on WKOK, WKOK.com and the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app at 9pm tonight.