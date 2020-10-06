Police out with info on fatal wreck last month, 90-year-old man died

90-year-old man dies from Route 235 crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A 90-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Snyder County recently. Selinsgrove troopers are just now out with the details in the incident last month. They tell us Myron Mitchell of Troxelville died in the crash around 3pm September 22 along Route 235 in Adams Township.

Troopers say Mitchell was traveling east on Route 235 at the time; he attempted to turn left to continue on the road, but he crossed into the path of another vehicle. The other driver involved was not injured. Troopers say Mitchell was also not wearing a seat belt at the time.