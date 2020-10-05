Report: US Senator Pat Toomey won’t seek reelection, or Gov’s seat

PHILADELPHIA – US Senator Pat Toomey will announce Monday he isn’t running for reelection next year, nor will he make an expected run for Pennsylvania Governor in 2022. The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing sources close to Sen. Toomey, say his political future is unknown. A news conference is scheduled in Bethlehem Monday morning.

Toomey has served in the Senate since 2010 and survived several close races. He was nationally talked about when he and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin fought hard to push through what Toomey famously termed, ‘Common sense measures which could make us safer.’ There is some speculation about a White House run in four years.