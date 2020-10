MIDDLEBURG – A mid-September traffic accident in Adams County has claimed the life of a man from Snyder County. Pennlive is reporting 78-year-old Stephen Miller of Middleburg, died recently according to the Adams County Coroner.

Pennlive reports Miller was driving on a rural road in the York region when he lost control of his vehicle, the vehicle rolled over and hit a second vehicle. He was in York Hospital for two weeks and died October 1. No further details are available on the crash.