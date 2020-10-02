Former Northumberland County prison worker charged with perjury

Perjury charges against an ex-Northumberland County corrections officer

SUNBURY– A former county jail worker in Northumberland County was arrested Thursday on charges of perjury. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz filed one felony count of perjury and one misdemeanor of false swearing against 48-year-old Holly Olvany of Sunbury. Olvany faced charges earlier this year on having drugs at the prison but five of the six criminal charges were dropped.

Now, the D-A alleges that during a summary appeal trial in August, Olvany made at least two false statements under oath, claiming she had an appointment to drop off a urine sample for testing when she did not. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance. Bail was set at $50,000.