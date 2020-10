DANVILLE— Get your flu shots for free this weekend. Geisinger is hosting a flu shot clinic

at the Geisinger Hughes Center in Danville. It takes place Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Shots are available at no cost to the public and are being provided by Geisinger’s health and wellness, primary care, and pediatric teams. You do not need to pre-register for the event.