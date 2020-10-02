Greater Susquehanna Valley hosts virtual State of the Region event

SUNBURY – A virtual State of the Region event was held by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way was held Thursday night…the goal highlight how our Valley has responded to COVID-19 and how we are looking forward with hope.

Business/workforce, education and community leaders in The Valley spoke about the region’s public health, education, jobs and economy. Joanne Troutman, President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way was pleased with the discussion, but said there is still plenty to accomplish.

“We recognize that we need to pace ourselves because there is a lot of work to be done. It’s going to be a challenging fall and winter for sure. We are just really grateful that we have the support that we have in partnerships and resources. I think while it’s going to be challenging, I think we will come through this crisis better than many areas and regions because we do have such a cohesive leadership and that support network,” she said.

Troutman encourages those who need help to reach out, “If anyone has a need, the easiest and best thing to do is call 211. We continue to actively solicit funds. We continue to actively pursue partnerships where it makes sense to really maximize the resources out there that are available.”

WKOK will feature excerpts of the speakers from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s virtual State of the Region…in upcoming newscasts.