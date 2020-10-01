Sunbury Municipal Authority conducting flood control exercise

Part of Market Street to be closed Thursday in Sunbury for flood control exercise

SUNBURY – A few blocks of Market Street in Sunbury will be closed for two hours Thursday evening for a flood control exercise. The Sunbury Municipal Authority says the training exercise will take place from 6-8 p.m. on east Market Street near Zimmerman Motors.

Route 61 traffic will be rerouted via Snydertown Road and Black Mill Road.

The municipal authority says they’ll be conducting a training exercise on the East Market Street flood closure structure.They ‘ll practice building and closing the flood wall closure at that location.